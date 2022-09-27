Gwangju Biennale to flow like water, embrace contradictions

The 14th Gwangju Biennale, titled “Soft and Weak Like Water,” takes water as a metaphor for solidarity, coexistence and recovery. Flowing across structural divisions and differences, water implies an alternative model of power with its endurance and gentleness.



The 94-day biennale, curated by artistic director Lee Sook-kyung alongside associate curator Kerryn Greenberg and assistant curators Sooyoung Leam and Harry C. H. Choi, is set to start April 7, bringing together some 80 artists and collectives from around the world.



“After viewing the works, it will feel as if you have read a novel. The artists were not selected under a particular theme. Rather, they will employ varied personal histories and experiences,” Lee said Wednesday. Taking inspiration from water, the curation will be done as if the works were flowing through the different venues. There will be spaces to rest for the visitors, giving them time to think and rest.



The title “Soft and Weak like Water” was inspired from the Dao De Jing, a Daoist text, which speaks of water’s capacity to embrace contradictions and paradoxes. More than half of participating artists will show works commissioned by the country's largest biennale and most of works will be shown for the first time in Korea, Lee said.







