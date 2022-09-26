SK Innovation to initiate forestation upon anniversary

Ulsan Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom (left) and SK Innovation vice chairman and CEO Kim Jun watch a tree grove they have planted in Ulju, Ulsan on Monday. (SK Innovation)

Leading refiner SK Innovation said on Monday it held a tree planting ceremony for SK Ulsan Forest of Happiness, in celebration of the company’s 60th year anniversary on Monday.

The ceremony, held in light of the company’s initiative to achieve net-zero emissions, was held in the forest fire-damaged area of Ulju. The company will be planting 180,000 wild cherry trees in 60 hectares of land there with a budget of 1 billion won ($690,000) for the forestation.

Participants of the ceremony included Ulsan Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom, Ulju County Governor Lee Soon-geol, and SK Innovation Vice Chairman and CEO Kim Jun.

The forestation will be carried out in a two-step process, once in October and November and in February and March next year. The Ulsan Metropolitan City government and Ulju County will monitor the planted trees to ensure their growth afterwards.

“SK loves talent and forests. (Late Chairman) Chey Jong-hyun had a philosophy of growing trees just like raising people, and nurturing talents just like caring for a forest,” said Kim Jun, vice chairman of SK Innovation.

"I hope SK Innovation, which has been blessed with Ulsan's love and companionship, will create greater co-prosperity and happiness for the next 60 years with Ulsan," Kim added.