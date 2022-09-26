Korea Ginseng Corp. to aid malnourished children in Vietnam

A promotional poster for Korea Ginseng Corp.'s "Go Hong-yi" campaign season three, which provides relief to malnourished children in Vietnam (Korea Ginseng Corp.)

Korea Ginseng Corp., the country’s leading ginseng manufacturer, said Monday it will work with nongovernmental relief agency World Vision to help malnourished children in Vietnam.

By donating part of its revenue from sales, KGC will provide food and health supplements to malnourished children under 5 in two of Vietnam’s most impoverished districts -- Huong Hoa and Da Krong. Some 28 percent of children in these two districts were underweight while 10 percent suffered from poor growth in 2021, according to data presented by World Vision.

KGC will also help the children’s caregivers and local kindergarten teachers run small vegetable gardens where food can be grown sustainably. Meanwhile, it will also educate local residents about nutrition.

About 750 local residents would directly benefit from the relief project.

"We will continue our cooperation for coexistence and continue our diverse social contribution projects," said Kim Ho-gyum, KGC's chief of external affairs.

The Vietnam project is being carried out as part of the third edition of the firm's ESG partnership project "Go Hong-yi," which was first launched in 2017. It follows after similar aid relief campaigns in Tanzania and Rwanda.

The name of the campaign comes from the company’s red ginseng tonic product for kids called General Hong yi. KGC funds the campaign by pooling a portion of the profits acquired from the sales of its children’s products, along with additional donations it receives.

By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)