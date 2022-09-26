Yoon says alliance with US damaged by untrue reports of remarks caught on hot mic

President Yoon Suk-yeol said Monday that untrue media reports of his remarks caught on hot mic damaged South Korea's alliance with the United States in his first response to the controversy.

Last week, Yoon was caught on video making a remark privately to aides in New York that appeared to include vulgar words. Though the recording was not clear due to noise, many thought Yoon was talking about US Congress and US President Joe Biden because a subtitle put by a TV station said so.

But Yoon's office later rejected the claim, stressing that he made no mention of US Congress or Biden and that he was referring to how he would be embarrassed if South Korea's opposition-controlled National Assembly rejected the $100 million he pledged to contribute to the Global Fund.

"Damaging the alliance with untrue media reports would be putting people in danger," Yoon told reporters, adding that how such incorrect reports have circulated should be clearly verified.

Yoon returned home last Saturday following a three-nation trip that took him to London for Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, New York for the UN General Assembly and Canada for a summit with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

In New York, Yoon asked Biden to resolve South Korea's concerns over the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), which is feared to negatively impact Korean-made electric cars.

Yoon told reporters that Biden "fully understands" South Korea's stance over the IRA.

Yoon also held an informal meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in New York, marking the first bilateral meeting between South Korea and Japan in nearly three years.

The meeting between Yoon and Kishida raised hope of mending relations badly frayed over wartime forced labor and other issues related to Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Yoon said he will "strongly push for normalization of Korea-Japan relations, regardless of any difficulties."

"Above all, Korean and Japanese companies are eager to normalize relations of the two countries," Yoon said. "I am confident that if Korea-Japan relations are normalized, companies from both countries will invest in each other, creating more jobs on both sides and helping the two countries grow further." (Yonhap)