World

[Graphic News] Samsung, SK hynix lead global NAND flash sales in Q2: report

By Nam Kyung-don
Published : Sept 26, 2022 - 08:01       Updated : Sept 26, 2022 - 08:01

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were the biggest NAND flash sellers in the world in the second quarter, an industry report showed.

According to Taiwan-based market analyst firm TrendForce, Samsung's NAND flash sales during the April-June period reached $5.98 billion, with its global market share at 33 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.

NAND flash is a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data. (Yonhap)


By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com)
