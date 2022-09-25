[Graphic News] Samsung, SK hynix lead global NAND flash sales in Q2: report

South Korean chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK hynix were the biggest NAND flash sellers in the world in the second quarter, an industry report showed.
According to Taiwan-based market analyst firm TrendForce, Samsung's NAND flash sales during the April-June period reached $5.98 billion, with its global market share at 33 percent, down 2.3 percentage points from the previous quarter.
NAND flash is a type of non-volatile storage technology that does not require power to retain data. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don
