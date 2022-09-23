 Back To Top
Entertainment

Yet more legal series to hit Korean TV screens

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 19:14       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 19:14
Jung Ryeo-won plays cold-blooded lawyer Noh Chak-hee in
Jung Ryeo-won plays cold-blooded lawyer Noh Chak-hee in "May It Please The Court" (Disney+)

Hot on the heels of the “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” craze, drama fans have yet many more options when it comes to Korean courtroom series.

Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney, premiered its new Korean original “May It Please The Court” on Wednesday.

Starring actors Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jung Jin-young, the 12-part legal series centers around two lawyers who work together to reveal the truth behind a serial murder case.

Following the release of the first two episodes of the series Wednesday, two new episodes will be released Wednesdays at 4 p.m.

Terrestrial broadcaster SBS is scheduled to release new Friday-Saturday drama “One Dollar Lawyer,” featuring a skilled lawyer who charges 1,000 won (about $1) for his services.

Namkoong Min stars as skilled lawyer Chun Ji-hoon in
Namkoong Min stars as skilled lawyer Chun Ji-hoon in "One Dollar Lawyer" (SBS)

Recognized as a go-to actor for his performances in hit drama series including “Good Manager” (2017), “Hot Stove League” (2019) and more, Namkoong Min plays the role of a lawyer for the first time in his 26-year acting career.

The legal series premieres Friday at 10 p.m. on SBS. “One Dollar Lawyer” is also available on local streaming service Wavve and Disney+.

Public broadcaster KBS began its own courtroom series “The Law Cafe,” starring Lee Seung-gi and Lee Se-young, in early September.

The 16-part series, based on a web novel of a same title written by Noh Seung-ah, revolves around prosecutor-turned-landlord Kim Jung-ho (played by Lee Seung-gi) and his friend Kim Yu-ri (played by Lee Se-young), who is a lawyer and a tenant at Jung-ho's building.

The series airs on KBS Monday and Tuesday is updated on the same days on Wavve.

Lee Seung-gi plays ex-prosecutor Kim Jung-ho in
Lee Seung-gi plays ex-prosecutor Kim Jung-ho in "The Law Cafe" (KBS)
Lee Jong-suk plays young lawyer Park Chang-ho, who is framed by a notorious con artist in
Lee Jong-suk plays young lawyer Park Chang-ho, who is framed by a notorious con artist in "Big Mouth." (MBC)

Though the series came to an end on Sept. 17, MBC’s Friday-Saturday drama “Big Mouth” is available on Wavve and Disney+.

The series follows young lawyer Park Chang-ho (played by Lee Jongsuk) who, while investigating a case, is framed and accused of illegal drug use.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
