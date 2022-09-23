Yet more legal series to hit Korean TV screens

Jung Ryeo-won plays cold-blooded lawyer Noh Chak-hee in "May It Please The Court" (Disney+)

Hot on the heels of the “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” craze, drama fans have yet many more options when it comes to Korean courtroom series.

Disney+, the flagship streaming service of US media giant Walt Disney, premiered its new Korean original “May It Please The Court” on Wednesday.

Starring actors Jung Ryeo-won, Lee Kyu-hyung and Jung Jin-young, the 12-part legal series centers around two lawyers who work together to reveal the truth behind a serial murder case.

Following the release of the first two episodes of the series Wednesday, two new episodes will be released Wednesdays at 4 p.m.

Terrestrial broadcaster SBS is scheduled to release new Friday-Saturday drama “One Dollar Lawyer,” featuring a skilled lawyer who charges 1,000 won (about $1) for his services.