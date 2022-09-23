 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

US, Canada firms vow to invest W1.6tr in Korea during Yoon's trip

By Kim Yon-se
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 16:39       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 16:39

President Yoon Suk-yeol (second from left) speaks during an investors’ roundtable held in New York on Thursday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (second from left) speaks during an investors’ roundtable held in New York on Thursday. (Yonhap)
SEJONG -- North America-based businesses have proposed to invest $1.15 billion (1.62 trillion won) in South Korea's manufacturing sector during President Yoon Suk-yeol’s visit to the US, the Industry Ministry said Friday.

Investment proposals were made at an investors' roundtable held in Manhattan on Thursday, local time, attended by President Yoon and Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang, officials said. Most of the investors were from the fields of semiconductors, electric vehicles, secondary batteries and renewable energy businesses.

Applied Materials expressed its willingness to establish a research and development center for semiconductor equipment in Korea while Dupont and Entegris submitted a proposal to expand their R＆D centers for semiconductor materials.

BorgWarner has decided to expand its R＆D center to develop motors for electric vehicles and hybrid cars. Solid Energy System said it would set up a R＆D center as well for next-generation EV battery.

Renewable energy developer Northland Power submitted a proposal to foster a wind power generation complex in the country's southern coast.

Private equity fund EMP Belstar will move to expand an eco-friendly logistics hub in the local market.

“Projects (submitted as investment proposals) hold significance as they are set to bolster supply chains and push for carbon neutrality,” said Minister Lee, vowing the government's support.

By Kim Yon-se (kys@heraldcorp.com)



 

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114