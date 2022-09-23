 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon meets Fields Medal winner Huh in New York

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 09:35       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 10:32
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol talks with June Huh, a Korean American mathematician and professor at Princeton University, during their meeting at a New York hotel on Friday. Huh won the Fields Medal, often dubbed the Nobel Prize in mathematics, in July for his research connecting combinatorics and algebraic geometry. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol talks with June Huh, a Korean American mathematician and professor at Princeton University, during their meeting at a New York hotel on Friday. Huh won the Fields Medal, often dubbed the Nobel Prize in mathematics, in July for his research connecting combinatorics and algebraic geometry. (Yonhap)

TORONTO -- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met with June Huh, the Korean American mathematician who won this year's prestigious Fields Medal, in New York on Thursday, and discussed ways to foster talented people in science and technology, his office said.

Yoon, who was in New York to attend the UN General Assembly, congratulated the 39-year-old professor of Princeton University once again on winning the Fields Medal, which is often dubbed the Nobel Prize in mathematics.

He was awarded the medal in July for his research connecting combinatorics and algebraic geometry. Huh is the first scholar of Korean descent to win the honor.

"President Yoon said he was deeply moved as a Korean and that his winning the award made many people proud because he is a young mathematician who studied in South Korea," the presidential office said in a press release.

Yoon also said he deeply sympathized with Huh's message during his commencement speech at Seoul National University before he exchanged views with the professor on ways to nurture talented people in South Korea's science and technology sector, including in math.

The president promised government assistance to produce large numbers of talented people in math, science and technology like Huh, and asked that Huh play an important role in advancing the field of math and training younger students in South Korea.

The meeting with Huh was one of the last events on the president's schedule in New York before he departed for Toronto to continue on his three-nation swing through Britain, the United States and Canada. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114