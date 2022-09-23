 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

USS Ronald Reagan to arrive in S. Korea in apparent warning to N. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 09:30       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 10:43
In this US Navy file photo taken Oct. 28, 2015, the USS Ronald Reagan transits waters east of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)
In this US Navy file photo taken Oct. 28, 2015, the USS Ronald Reagan transits waters east of the Korean Peninsula. (Yonhap)

A US aircraft carrier is set to arrive in South Korea on Friday for its first combined drills with the South Korean Navy near the peninsula in five years, as the allies are striving to reinforce deterrence against evolving North Korean military threats.

The nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan is slated to dock at ROK Fleet Command in Busan, amid worries about the possibility of the North staging a nuclear test or other provocations. ROK stands for South Korea's official name, Republic of Korea.

The visit by the carrier, a centerpiece of America's naval might, comes after Presidents Yoon Suk-yeol and Joe Biden reaffirmed their commitment to deploy US strategic assets in a "timely and coordinated manner as necessary" during their summit in Seoul in May.

"The deployment of the carrier here is designed to demonstrate the robustness of the South Korea-US alliance, and deter North Korea's nuclear and missile threats," a Seoul official told Yonhap News Agency on condition of anonymity.

Its carrier strike group consists of three vessels -- the Nimitz-class carrier; USS Chancellorsville, a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser; and USS Barry, an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer.

The three warships plan to join the combined drills off South Korea's east coast later this month. The nuclear-powered USS Annapolis submarine is also expected to take part.

Commissioned in July 2003, the 97,000-ton, 333-meter-long Ronald Reagan is America's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier. Since 2015, the supercarrier has been based in the Japanese city of Yokosuka, which is home to the US 7th Fleet.

Ronald Reagan can carry over 5,000 sailors as well as military airplanes including F/A-18E Super Hornets, and E-2D Hawkeye early warning and control aircraft.

The strike group sails with 33 partners and allies for bilateral or multilateral maritime exercises and operations, according to the US Navy. In 2021, the carrier was deployed to support the withdrawal of US troops and others from Afghanistan. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114