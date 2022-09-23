 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea draws $1.15 b investment from Applied Materials, six other US firms

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 23, 2022 - 09:17       Updated : Sept 23, 2022 - 09:17
(123rf)
(123rf)

SEOUL -- South Korea has drawn investment worth a combined $1.15 billion from seven North American firms in the semiconductor, battery and energy sectors, which is expected to help strengthen supply chains of key items and boost bilateral economic ties, the industry ministry said Friday.

The investment pledges were made during a ceremony in New York, which was attended by South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and senior officials from the Seoul government and global companies, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Of them, Applied Materials, the world's largest semiconductor equipment maker, and two chip materials suppliers -- DuPont and Entegris -- plan to build research and development centers here, the ministry said.

Auto parts manufacturer BorgWarner decided to establish a R&D center in South Korea for EV and hybrid cars, and battery maker Solid Energy System also vowed to set up a research center for the development of next-generation EV batteries, as well as production facilities, according to the ministry.

Canadian power firm Northland Power plans to build an offshore wind power generation complex in South Korea's southern region, and the US-based EMP Belstar will establish an eco-friendly logistics center here, the ministry said.

"The investment pledges bear significance as it is highly linked to the government's policy goals of strengthening supply chains and achieving carbon neutrality goals," Industry Minister Lee Chang-yang said during the ceremony.

"We will give more incentives for foreign investment in advanced industries and reform discriminatory rules or other regulations that fail to meet international standards," he added.

During the first six months of this year, South Korea received $11.09 billion worth of foreign direct investment commitments, according to government data. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114