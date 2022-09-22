[Around the Hotels] Promotions and packages

Grand Hyatt Seoul's Paris Bar reopens

The Paris Bar, a speakeasy bar located downstairs from the Grand Hyatt Seoul lobby, reopens Friday.

The bar offers carefully selected French labels, ranging from a wide assortment of French wines and exceptional natural wines to a limited selection of whiskey and cognac. Alongside original French liquors, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs Brut, an exclusive Champagne only available at Hyatt properties in Korea, can be experienced.

Cocktails including classic French choices highlight the Paris Bar’s signature cocktail creations. the Paris Side Car, which is believed to have been invented in Paris during the World War I era, is re-created by the bar’s mixologist to have a milder and savory taste while still retaining its original strong impression.

The Paris Bar also offers French-inspired snacks including croque monsieur, lobster Nicoise salad, creme brulee and caneles.

For inquiries, call (02) 797-1234.

Charles H. at Four Seasons Hotel Seoul presents 'Poured by Four Seasons X Negroni Week'

Four Seasons Hotel Seoul's speakeasy bar Charles H, will participate in "Poured By Four Seasons X Negroni Week" with bars from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Asia to showcase the Negroni of various recipes.

Charles H. offers four negroni cocktails: caffe negroni, Seoul negroni, Four Seasons Hong Kong's Argo and the signature negroni cocktail of Four Seasons Bangkok's BKK Social Club. The promotion runs from through Sunday, priced at 31,000 per cocktail.

The signature Seoul negroni infuses ginseng into a Korean style, adds scents of Campari and omija, and has a new combination of ginseng flavor with the sour sweetness of omija and honey.

For reservations, call (02) 6388-5000.

Three Korean Accor hotels host 'Bar Exchange' promotion

Privilege Bar at Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, Latitude 32 at Sofitel Ambassador Seoul and M29 at Fairmont Ambassador Seoul present "Bar Exchange," a promotion running until Oct. 9, featuring guest bartender sessions at each hotel.

Designed to offer hotel guests new and creative cocktail experiences, the promotion sees each bartender crafting new cocktails at their own respective hotel bar, then making special appearances at the other two hotels to share their creations with other guests.

More details of this fall’s unique promotion, bringing together diverse bar cultures and luxury beverages, are available by calling the three hotels: Mondrian Seoul Itaewon at (02) 2076-2071, Sofitel Ambassador Seoul at (02) 2092-6108 or Fairmont Ambassador Seoul at (02) 3395-6000.

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces 2022 Autumn Wine Fair

JW Marriott Hotel Seoul announces the 2022 Autumn Wine Fair, a seasonal celebration in the stunning natural setting and fresh breezes of the hotel’s seventh-floor Margaux Grill garden.

Running for three days from Oct. 12 to 14, the fair features wines from 11 countries on four continents, from France, Italy and Spain to the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Chile, representing some of the world’s leading wineries.

Up to two bottles of wine purchased at the fair can be enjoyed with free corkage at hotel restaurants Flavors, Tamayura and the Margaux Grill until Feb. 28, 2023.

The festival will also feature diverse events at booths run by five local wine importers and a premium tasting zone introducing leading wines from each importer and their stories.

The 2022 Autumn Wine Fair will run daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For inquiries, call (02) 6282-6760.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul launches new room spray

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul, the luxury destination at the heart of Yeouido, announces the launch of a new room spray featuring the hotel’s signature Tuscan Orange fragrance.

Fairmont Ambassador Seoul develops and diffuses diverse fragrances in accordance with the unique ambiance of each interior space. The hotel’s new room spray carries the fragrance featured on the hotel’s guest room floors.

Signature fragrance Tuscan Orange is crafted from a base of clove, nutmeg and musk aromas, blended with calming geranium for effective relief from stress and tension, with refreshing notes of flowers, oranges and apples.

Room sprays are priced at 55,000 won per 50-milliliter bottle. Sprays are available for purchase at the hotel front desk or Gold Lounge and at the Fairmont Fit reception desk. For information, call (02) 3395-6000.