The dark side of putting children on TV for content

In a controversial TV moment, KBS2 aired a scene last week that showed a group of minors getting surgical circumcisions.

On an episode of the reality show “Mr. House Husband,” which centers on young married couples and their everyday lives, five teenage children of cast members underwent the surgery one by one, with multiple cameras capturing every slight change in their facial expressions. Meanwhile, a surgeon performed the procedure on their lower bodies, which was covered by a surgical drape.

The show, which is rated for those aged 15 and older, has faced mounting backlash over the scene.

“I’m shocked and astounded,” one comment read on the show’s official website.

“I had never imagined that a major TV network would air circumcision being performed on minors. Isn’t this sexual exploitation? Please cancel the show,” another comment read.

In a statement issued on Monday, the staff of the show apologized for making viewers uncomfortable, but emphasized that the families of the minors agreed to airing the scene and the decision was made for sexual education purposes.

Lawyer Um Sun-hee at Doroo, an association of public interest lawyers, said the consent of family members do not negate the fact that the controversial scene violated the rights of the children.

“During the surgery, the children’s faces and names were revealed, and their extremely private lives were exposed. Their videos and pictures will remain in online spaces for masses of random people to see,” the lawyer said, adding it is hard to predict its impact on them.

“Mr. House Husband” is among the many shows currently on South Korean TV that heavily features minors.

From “The Return of Superman,” a reality show featuring celebrity dads taking care of their kids, to “My Golden Kids,” a variety show that offers parenting advice, many TV programs that heavily feature minors are a ratings success.

TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot” and “Mister Trot” – audition programs for singers of the Korean pop music genre trot – also feature performers who are as young as 10 years old.