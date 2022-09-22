[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s new LP sells over 2m, first for K-pop girl group

(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Blackpink’s second full album “Born Pink” sold over 2.14 million units in two days, the first-ever album to surpass 2 million in sales from a K-pop girl group, according to label YG Entertainment on Thursday. The LP received over 2 million pre-orders and sold over 1 million copies on the first day of sales, a first for a K-pop girl group. The album landed atop the iTunes top albums chart in 60 regions and the main track “Shut Down” was No.1 on the top songs chart in 43 regions. The music video for “Shut Down” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube on Wednesday, in about five days since release. The performance video for the lead single amassed 10 million views on the platform in about 12 hours. The quartet is holding concerts in Seoul from Oct. 15-16 and will tour the world starting from North America. NCT 127’s 4th LP becomes million-seller

(Credit: SM Entertainment)

NCT 127’s fourth studio album “2 Baddies” sold more than 1.2 million copies in less than a week, according to a tally on Thursday. The album earned the nonet top spots in two categories on one of the largest music charts in Korea as well. The 12-track album sound “shows off the idols’ eclectic versatility as they run through R＆B, pop, electronic dance and hip-hop leaning sounds,” said Billboard magazine. The band’s previous LP “Sticker” was No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 17 weeks, its highest- and longest-charting album so far. The nine members performed songs from the new album for the first time at a showcase in Ilsan, Gyeonggi Province on the day of release. Next month, they will go live in front of fans in the US, in Los Angeles and New York. BTS sings campaign song for 2022 World Cup

(Credit: Hyundai Motor)

BTS will unveil a campaign song to mark the 2022 Qatar World Cup on Friday, said Hyundai Motor on Thursday. The single “Goal Of The Century” is part of the motor company’s ongoing project to celebrate the quadrennial event. The septet is the global ambassador for the company, an official FIFA partner. It has been named as part of its newly formed group of ambassadors as well, along with former England national team player Steven Gerrard and former Korean national team captain Park Ji-sung, to promote the project theme -- sustainability through solidarity. The single is a rearranged version of “Yet To Come,” focus track from the band’s anthology album “Proof.” The album came out in June and hit the Billboard 200 at No. 1. It has maintaining a spot on the chart for 14 weeks in a row. GOT7’s Jay B tops iTunes chart in 34 regions

(Credit: CDNZA Records)