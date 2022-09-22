[From the Scene] South Korea official killed by North Korea gets funeral after 2 years

Mourners on Thursday pay final respects to Lee Dae-jun, the South Korean fisheries official who was captured and shot dead by North Korean troops at sea, at a funeral home in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province. (Kim Arin/The Korea Herald)
MOKPO, South Jeolla Province -- Lee Dae-jun, the South Korea government official who was shot dead by North Korean troops at sea on Sept. 22, 2020, was finally given a funeral.
At the service held in his hometown Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, over 100 people turned up to pay their final respects to Lee. The service, which was not open to the public, was attended by relatives and former colleagues at the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries, as well as some politicians.
Minister of Oceans and Fisheries Cho Seung-Hwan told reporters before the funeral that at the ministry, Lee will “always be family.”
“For over seven years of his service at the ministry, Mr. Lee, as the fisheries inspection official, worked on the sea. Until his last day he was serving his country in the dangerous waters off Yeonpyeongdo,” he said. “My deepest condolences for his family, who had to wait two years to give him a proper farewell.”
A fellow crew member who worked with Lee on Mugunghwa No. 10, the fisheries inspection vessel where he served last, remembered him as being “devoted.” “He loved his country and he died working for the country,” he said in a letter that he read out before guests.
“It’s taken two long years for Mr. Lee to be back home. We know that the Republic of Korea is where he longed to be in his final moments and where he was supposed to be all along,” Rep. Ha Tae-keung of the ruling People Power Party said in a eulogy.
“His family has patiently fought to restore his honor and prove that he was not an attempted defector.”
Ha said that when he and Lee’s older brother, Rae-jin, met with the parents of Otto Warmbier last week, the Warmbiers had told them to continue fighting until the end.
“The many victims of North Korea’s human rights abuses have had no way to bring them to account. That is no longer going to be the case,” he said. “We are going to hunt down the North Korean regime’s assets all over the world and see that justice is delivered.”
Speaking at the service, Lee Rae-jin said in a message to his brother, “You’ve been through so much. I hope you can rest in peace now.”
Following the funeral, the West Sea Management Service under the Fisheries Ministry, which Lee was part of, gave him a final send-off at the quay. Lee’s eldest son, 20, held a portrait of his father in his hands as the family took a last look around his workplace.
On Sept. 21, 2020, Lee went missing in waters near the island of Yeonpyeongdo just south of the inter-Korean sea border while he was on patrol. The next day he was captured by North Korean soldiers, who shot him and then burned his body. He was 47 years old.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)