 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Business

LG CNS showcases AI-based English learning app

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Sept 22, 2022 - 14:29       Updated : Sept 22, 2022 - 14:29
Promotional image for LG CNS' English education app Speaking Class (LG CNS)
Promotional image for LG CNS' English education app Speaking Class (LG CNS)

South Korean information technology service provider LG CNS showcased its artificial intelligence-based English-learning app, Speaking Class, on Thursday at Edtech Korea Fair 2022, which is being held for three days starting Thursday at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

The app, geared toward students in elementary through high school, hosts 71 textbooks including those from major textbook writers such as YBM, Dong-A Publishing and Mirae N.

The IT firm said that unlike other English-learning apps, Speaking Class allows instructors to create their own educational content. If a teacher inputs the dialogue he or she wishes to teach, the app produces a sentence with blanks so that students can complete the sentences and learn similar expressions that can also be used.

LG CNS said it is currently providing the app for free to 11 regional education offices as part of its corporate social contribution efforts.

Visitors to the Edtech Korea Fair can try out the app at a booth LG CNS is running.

“We hope to decrease the educational gap through tailored AI education, and to incorporate digital innovation to public education by using our digital transformation ability,” said LG CNS Vice President Hyun Shin-kyun.



By Lee Seung-ku (seungku99@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114