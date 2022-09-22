LG CNS showcases AI-based English learning app

South Korean information technology service provider LG CNS showcased its artificial intelligence-based English-learning app, Speaking Class, on Thursday at Edtech Korea Fair 2022, which is being held for three days starting Thursday at Coex in Gangnam, southern Seoul.

The app, geared toward students in elementary through high school, hosts 71 textbooks including those from major textbook writers such as YBM, Dong-A Publishing and Mirae N.

The IT firm said that unlike other English-learning apps, Speaking Class allows instructors to create their own educational content. If a teacher inputs the dialogue he or she wishes to teach, the app produces a sentence with blanks so that students can complete the sentences and learn similar expressions that can also be used.

LG CNS said it is currently providing the app for free to 11 regional education offices as part of its corporate social contribution efforts.

Visitors to the Edtech Korea Fair can try out the app at a booth LG CNS is running.

“We hope to decrease the educational gap through tailored AI education, and to incorporate digital innovation to public education by using our digital transformation ability,” said LG CNS Vice President Hyun Shin-kyun.