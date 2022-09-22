 Back To Top
National

Biden names N. Korea as one of 'disturbing' reasons to strengthen nonproliferation regime

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 22, 2022 - 09:09       Updated : Sept 22, 2022 - 09:09
US President Joe Biden is seen addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, in this image captured from the website of the world body. (UN General Assembly)
US President Joe Biden is seen addressing the UN General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, in this image captured from the website of the world body. (UN General Assembly)

WASHINGTON -- US President Joe Biden on Wednesday named North Korea as one of a few major reasons why the United Nations and its members must work to strengthen the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

The US leader also said the US is prepared to pursue "critical arms controls measures" no matter what is happening in the world.

"A nuclear war cannot be won, and must never be fought. The five permanent members of the (UN) Security Council just reaffirmed that commitment in January," Biden said in his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

"But today we're seeing disturbing trends," he added.

The US leader said China's pursuit of what he called an "unprecedentedly concerning nuclear buildup without transparency" was one of such disturbing trends, along with Russia's "irresponsible nuclear threats to use nuclear weapons."

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea continues to blatantly violate UN sanctions," he added, referring to North Korea by its official name.

Biden reaffirmed US commitment to use diplomacy to address such issues, while urging UN member states to help strengthen the nuclear nonproliferation regime.

"The nonproliferation regime is one of the greatest successes of this institution. We cannot let the world now slide backwards," he said. (Yonhap)

