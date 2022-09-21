[Herald Design Forum 2022] Genesis designer on 3 elements that built the brand’s success

When designing a Genesis car, Yoon Il-hoon, vice president of HMC Genesis Design Group, says he focuses on three key pillars -- audaciousness, progressiveness, and infusing Korean traits.

“The journey of Genesis has not been that long but we are always owning up to audacious challenges when designing new models by exploring progressively and incorporating the most Korean-like traits that can accentuate the brand’s originality,” Yoon said in an interview with The Korea Herald.

Hyundai Motor’s standalone luxury brand only launched in 2015 but has already successfully cemented its status as a high-quality luxury brand.

Establishing Genesis’ design language is what helped Genesis build up its design identity quickly.

One element of the design language is the distinctive Two-Line rear combination lamp that was first seen in the Essentia Concept released in 2018.