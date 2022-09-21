[From the Scene] Arab cultural festival showcases Qatar World Cup Pavilion

Representatives of the Diplomatic Corps and guests pose for a group photo at the opening ceremony of the Qatar World Cup Pavilion at Coex lobby in southern Seoul on Monday.(Korea-Arab Society)

Arab cultures are being showcased ahead of the upcoming Qatar World Cup through Sept. 16 -24 in the lobby of Coex in southern Seoul. The pavilion is part of an exhibition held ahead of the World Cup which kicks off on Nov. 20 in Doha, Qatar’s capital city, and offers visitors a chance to experience Arab culture through activities like trying on Arab costumes, tasting Arabic desserts, getting Arabic pattern tattoos, and taking photos in a majlis, or sitting room in Arabic.

Majlis showcased at Qatar World Cup Pavilion at Coex lobby in southern Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Co-hosted by the Korea-Arab Society (KAS), Korea International Trade Association (KITA) and Qatar Embassy in Seoul, and sponsored by the South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Qatar Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the pavilion provides a glimpse of the upcoming World Cup under the slogan “Meet the Qatar World Cup in advance, in the heart of Seoul”. The Supreme Committee was established by the Qatar government to deliver infrastructure and plan operations for Qatar to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup and achieve national development goals creating a lasting legacy for Qatar, the Middle East, Asia, and the world.

Replica of Qatar World Cup 2022 placed in World Cup Pavilion at Coex lobby in southern Seoul on Monday. (Sanjay Kumar/The Korea Herald)

Delivering remarks at the opening ceremony, Qatar Ambassador to Korea Khalid Ibrahim al-Hamar stressed the unique Arab-Korea cooperation, particularly Qatar, with broad strategic relationships in many fields. Al-Hamar welcomed Koreans to the tournament highlighting the first World Cup of the Middle East and the Arab World, where thirty teams will play 64 matches in 8 stadiums.

Korea International Trade Association (KITA) chairman, Christopher Koo writes a message to cheer up for Qatar World Cup 2022 at Coex lobby in southern Seoul on Monday.((Korea-Arab Society)