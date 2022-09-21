 Back To Top
Business

LG Innotek to show off substrate products at trade show

By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept 21, 2022 - 15:04       Updated : Sept 21, 2022 - 15:04
LG Innotek's booth at the KPCA Show 2022 (LG Innotek)
LG Innotek's booth at the KPCA Show 2022 (LG Innotek)

LG Innotek said Wednesday that it is showcasing its latest substrate products at an international trade show kicking off this week.

The electronics component manufacturer will be participating in the Korea International Electronic Circuits and Packaging Show 2022 held in Songdo, Incheon, from Wednesday to Friday.

One of the key products to be unveiled is its new FC-BGA -- flip-chip ball grid array -- substrate, the mass production of which is to start next year.

A FC-BGA board is used to connect semiconductor chips with the main substrate. It is widely used for central processing devices for PCs and servers, communication chipsets and graphics processing devices.

Also displayed are semiconductor substrates used in the latest mobile wireless communication front-end modules, application processors and memory chips.

Its new substrates for RF-SiP -- radio frequency system-in-package -- are also expected to be showcased. LG Innotek, the market leader in the field, has greatly improved efficiency by reducing thickness and signal loss.

Other products also include chip-on-film and 2Metal COF, both bonding materials used to connect the main substrate with display panels in smartphones and TVs, and chip-on-board, a method of circuit board manufacturing used for credit cards and passports.

“Based on our leadership in mobile and display sectors, we will ramp up efforts to extend our business portfolio to substrate materials used for PCs, servers, metaverse and vehicles,” said Sohn Kil-dong, a senior director at LG Innotek.



By Lee Yoon-seo (yoonseo.3348@heraldcorp.com)
