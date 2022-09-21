Global crisis can be overcome with freedom and solidarity, Yoon says at UN

President Yoon Suk-yeol expressed his willingness to lead cooperation and international solidarity to protect the international order based on universal values and norms of freedom, human rights and the rule of law in a keynote speech at the 77th high-level session of the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday morning (local time) in New York.

He vowed to actively participate in the international community's efforts to promote peace and prosperity for future generations. "North Korea" did not appear in the keynote speech.

Yoon stood on the stage on Tuesday afternoon -- around 2 a.m. on Wednesday in Korean time -- and delivered the message in Korean.

In a speech titled Freedom and Solidarity: Answers to the Watershed Moment, Yoon said the global community is yet again witnessing the freedom and peace of its citizens put in jeopardy due to attempts to alter the status quo by force endangers the lives of innocent people, nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction pose increasing threats to humanity and systemic violations of human rights.

“Such threats to freedom and peace must be overcome through solidarity and fearless commitment to the framework of universal global norms consolidated over the years within the UN system,” Yoon said.

As humanity strives to defend freedom and build lasting peace, the UN’s role is indispensable, he said.

“Genuine freedom is not just being free from the shackles but having opportunities to live life to the fullest with dignity,” he said. “Genuine peace is not an absence of war but removing conflict and enmity that hold back shared progress of humanity and building the foundation for greater prosperity.”

President Yoon said Korea is committed to playing its due responsibility and role for the freedom of global citizens and prosperity of the global community as a responsible member of the international community.

He proposed plans about Korea's health and security, climate change response and how to narrow the digital divide to contribute to social progress and improvement of living standards in the international community.

First of all, he said Korea will host a ministerial meeting of the Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) in Seoul this November. Korea will remarkably increase its contribution to the Global Fund, joining forces with our partners in our fight against infectious diseases including AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria.

To contribute to bridging the digital divide, he announced the international transfer and sharing of e-government digital technology in Korea, and the international sharing of education and investment infrastructure in the digital technology sector.

“As we seek answers to the global crisis we are faced with, the viability of the UN system and the universal global norms architecture is under test,” Yoon said. “The crisis confronting us will only be resolved when we stand firmly in solidarity to share the universal value of freedom and work together to uphold and spread our freedom.”