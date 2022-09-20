Tradition, technology meet at Joseon Royal Tombs Festival

Actors perform highlights of the "Gardens of Gods" during a press conference on Tuesday at the Korea House in central Seoul. (KCHF)

Tradition and technology will converge at the 2022 Joseon Royal Tombs Festival, set to kick off Friday.

Under the title "New Vision for Joseon Royal Tombs," the third edition of the festival aims to promote the historical significance of the UNESCO-listed royal tombs of the Joseon era, according to the festival’s organizers, the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation.

This year's festival will be held across nine royal tomb sites in the greater Seoul region through Oct. 16. After a weeklong break, the festival will move on to Gyeonggijeon Shrine in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, where it will run from Oct. 22-23.

The nine royal tombs are: Taeneung and Gangneung, Dongguneung, Hongneung and Yureung, Seolleung and Jeongneung, Heonilleung, Uileung, Seooreung, Yunggeolleung and Yeongneung.

The history of the royal tombs will be presented using high-tech methods such as projection mappings, holograms and drones.