LG Chem renews commitment to customer value

LG Chem is renewing its commitment to upgrading value for customers, declaring 2022 as the “year of customers,” the company said Tuesday.

As part of its efforts, the South Korean chemical specialist is extending its customer service network, called Customer Solution Campuses, around the world.

Following Korea’s first CS Campus Daejeon in 1995, there are an additional two CS establishments in Osan, Gyeonggi Province, and Huanan of China.

With a new Chinese CS campus under construction in Huadong, the company said it plans to set up two more campuses in Ohio and Frankfurt, Germany, by 2023.

The CS campus is a technical support facility that aims to offer technical solutions more promptly for local partners and clients of the company’s petrochemical products.

Currently, professionals at its CS campus network provide more than 200 technical solutions to about 250 corporate clients annually. Considering others receiving technical support overall, the number of beneficiaries has exceeded 5,000 clients globally.

The campus also offers diverse technical training programs. Since its establishment, more than 2,200 employees of corporate clients and partners have received training on basic knowledge of plastic and its overall manufacturing process.

The company’s another customer service program is LG Chem On, an online sales platform for its petrochemical products launched in June last year.

The platform, an industry first, aims to enhance customer convenience in placing orders, allowing them to be updated on order status real-time.

In the first six months alone, more than 12,000 customers have visited the platform.

“In the era of digital transformation, LG Chem aims to actively utilize digital technology to solve customers' inconvenience and create the value that customers want,” said an official from LG Chem.