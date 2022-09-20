 Back To Top
National

In photos: Yoon's London visit

By Korea Herald
Published : Sept 20, 2022 - 11:09       Updated : Sept 20, 2022 - 11:09

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visited London for two days to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held Monday, as part of his three-nation swing to the UK, US and Canada.

On Tuesday, the leader is attending the UN General Assembly in New York and will hold a series of summits on the sidelines, including a highly anticipated meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Here are some photos recapping the president and first lady's UK trip.

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (front right) shakes hands with King Charles III as he joins a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday to offer condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in this photo provided by the British Foreign Ministry. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol (front right) shakes hands with King Charles III as he joins a reception at Buckingham Palace in London on Sunday to offer condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, in this photo provided by the British Foreign Ministry. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee leave a London hotel on Monday to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee leave a London hotel on Monday to attend the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee attending the funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday (PA images-Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee attending the funeral held at Westminster Abbey, London, Monday (PA images-Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol signs a condolence book for the queen at Church House. He wrote,
President Yoon Suk-yeol signs a condolence book for the queen at Church House. He wrote, "I pray for the soul of the late Queen Elizabeth II and express my deep condolences to the British royal family and people." (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol confers the Civil Merit Medal on Victor Swift, a British Korean War veteran, at a London hotel on Monday in recognition of his sacrifice and dedication to the defense of peace. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol confers the Civil Merit Medal on Victor Swift, a British Korean War veteran, at a London hotel on Monday in recognition of his sacrifice and dedication to the defense of peace. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee board the presidential plane at London Stansted Airport on Monday to depart for New York. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol and first lady Kim Keon-hee board the presidential plane at London Stansted Airport on Monday to depart for New York. (Yonhap)


By Korea Herald (khnews@heraldcorp.com)
