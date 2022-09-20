In photos: Yoon's London visit

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol visited London for two days to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, held Monday, as part of his three-nation swing to the UK, US and Canada.

On Tuesday, the leader is attending the UN General Assembly in New York and will hold a series of summits on the sidelines, including a highly anticipated meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

Here are some photos recapping the president and first lady's UK trip.