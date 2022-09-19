Ruling party picks floor leader as it struggles to return to normal

People Power Party floor leader Joo Ho-young speaks at an election held at the National Assembly on Monday. (Yonhap)

Ruling People Power Party has selected Joo Ho-young as its new floor leader, hoping to move on to a new phase after months of turmoil over party leadership.

Joo is a five-term lawmaker who previously served as the party's floor leader in 2020. He won 61 out of 106 votes in a party floor leadership election held Monday, running against second-term lawmaker Rep. Lee Yong-ho who earned 42 votes.

“I thank those who were concerned and those who helped,” Joo said after being elected as the party floor leader. “We can find the best solutions when multiple people gather to discuss.”

The new floor leader’s term will end in April 2023. Though the party charter states a floor leader can serve a year-long term, Joo said he will only take over the post until the end of the leftover term of former party floor leader Kwon Sung-dong.

Kwon offered his resignation amid the leadership turmoil surrounding the party’s ousted chair Lee Jun-seok.

Joo, who had been appointed as the party’s interim chair last month, had to step down from his post as the court granted part of an injunction request filed by Lee to suspend the party’s interim leadership.

A few hours before Joo was elected party floor leader, Lee defended himself, claiming that his request for an injunction was to defend himself.

"It is impossible to launch a preemptive attack with an injunction," Lee wrote on social media.

"Filing for an injunction was an act to defend myself against illogical acts," he said referring to the disciplinary suspension given by the party's ethics committee over allegations related to a 2015 sexual bribery scandal.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly has kicked off its interpellation session on Monday. The parties focused on “politics” on the first day of the four-day long session which runs until Thursday.

The Democratic Party of Korea was expected to attack Yoon’s administration for its response to flooding and the now-cancelled construction plan of a new state guest house.

It was also expected to mention the controversies surrounding first lady Kim Keon-hee, including the allegations of plagiarism and her involvement in the Deutsch Motors stock price manipulation scandal.

The People Power Party was set to refute against the main opposition party’s attacks, denouncing the policies from the past Moon Jae-in administration.

The interpellation session will focus on diplomacy, North Korea and defense on Tuesday, economics on Wednesday and education, social affairs and culture on Thursday.



By Im Eun-byel (silverstar@heraldcorp.com)