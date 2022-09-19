Yoon's approval rating edges up for 2nd consecutive week: poll

President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and first lady Kim Keon-hee arrive in London on Sunday, to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose for the second consecutive week thanks in part to the government's efforts on improving the economy and people's livelihoods, a poll showed Monday.

In the poll of 2,015 voters conducted by Realmeter from Tuesday to Friday, 34.4 percent positively assessed Yoon's handling of state affairs, up 1.8 percentage points from the previous poll, while 63.2 percent gave a negative assessment, down 1.4 percentage points.

This marks the second consecutive week Yoon's approval rating rose in a Realmeter poll.

"Public support for Yoon appears to have become stable as he focused on bettering the economy and people's livelihoods while staying away from political issues," a senior analyst at Realmeter said.

The president's future approval rating could change according to results he brings on pending issues, including the bio and semiconductor industry, currency swap with the United States and forced labor issue with Japan, from his three-nation trip this week, the analyst added.

Yoon left for London on Sunday to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, kicking off a three-nation trip that will include his first address to the UN General Assembly, and summits with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In terms of party favorability, Yoon's People Power Party garnered support of 38.3 percent, up 3.1 percentage points from the previous week, and the main opposition Democratic Party received support of 46.2 percent, down 2.2 percentage points over the same period.

The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level. (Yonhap)