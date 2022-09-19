 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Yoon attends reception hosted by King Charles III

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 19, 2022 - 09:21       Updated : Sept 19, 2022 - 09:21
President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and first lady Kim Keon-hee disembark from the presidential plane after arriving at London Stansted Airport on Sunday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol (R) and first lady Kim Keon-hee disembark from the presidential plane after arriving at London Stansted Airport on Sunday. (Yonhap)

LONDON -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Sunday attended a reception in London hosted by King Charles III and expressed his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, his office said.

Yoon, who arrived with first lady Kim Keon-hee in London earlier in the day, attended the reception at Buckingham Palace ahead of the queen's state funeral Monday.

Yoon personally expressed his condolences to King Charles, who thanked the president for traveling to London to mourn his mother's death, according to the presidential office.

"President Yoon said he will never forget the queen who always dedicated herself as a guardian of freedom and peace, and that the people of the Republic of Korea share in the grief," Kim Eun-hye, senior presidential secretary for press affairs, told reporters in London.

Yoon also congratulated King Charles on his ascension to the throne.

The king appeared especially grateful that the president changed his schedule in order to attend the funeral, and introduced his family members to the president and the first lady -- his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, his son Prince William and William's wife, Kate Middleton.

Kate said she has never been to South Korea and would like to visit if invited, while King Charles noted his last visit to the country was in 1992 and he would like the opportunity to visit again.

Yoon replied that they are always welcome, according to Kim.

Yoon also met with other leaders attending the reception, including British Prime Minister Liz Truss, US President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

With the Bidens, he said he looks forward to seeing them again soon at the UN General Assembly in New York later this week.

After the reception, Yoon held a phone call with Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul and instructed him to make thorough preparations against Typhoon Nanmadol.

Yoon was initially scheduled to visit a Korean War memorial to honor British troops who fought alongside South Korea during the 1950-53 conflict, and pay his respects at the coffin of the queen at Westminster Hall.

Both events were canceled due to scheduling issues amid heavy traffic in the city.

The president will instead hold a ceremony Monday where he will confer medals on British veterans of the Korean War, according to his office. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114