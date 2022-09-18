Presidential office says 'no change' in planned Korea-Japan summit during UN General Assembly

President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the NATO allies and partners summit at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid, Spain on Jun. 29. Behind him is Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)

The South Korean presidential office said Sunday there's "no change" in the plan to hold a South Korea-Japan summit meeting this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A ranking presidential official made the remarks in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency, rejecting Japanese news reports on Sunday that the possibility of the summit meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remains uncertain.

The presidential office announced last week the summit between Yoon and Kishida, the first summit between the two countries in nearly three years, has been agreed upon, and will be held on either Tuesday or Wednesday in New York.

"I haven't heard that there's any change in matters related with the Korea-Japan summit agreed upon for the occasion of the UN General Assembly," the presidential official said.

Another presidential official added the two countries have finished setting the time and the venue of the planned summit between Yoon and Kishida and only left details, such as agenda items, for final discussion.

"A related announcement will be made naturally at the scene if (the summit) is finally determined," another diplomatic source said. (Yonhap)