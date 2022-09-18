 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Presidential office says 'no change' in planned Korea-Japan summit during UN General Assembly

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 18, 2022 - 11:59       Updated : Sept 18, 2022 - 11:59
President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the NATO allies and partners summit at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid, Spain on Jun. 29. Behind him is Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol attends the NATO allies and partners summit at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid, Spain on Jun. 29. Behind him is Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. (Yonhap)

The South Korean presidential office said Sunday there's "no change" in the plan to hold a South Korea-Japan summit meeting this week on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

A ranking presidential official made the remarks in a phone call with Yonhap News Agency, rejecting Japanese news reports on Sunday that the possibility of the summit meeting between President Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida remains uncertain.

The presidential office announced last week the summit between Yoon and Kishida, the first summit between the two countries in nearly three years, has been agreed upon, and will be held on either Tuesday or Wednesday in New York.

"I haven't heard that there's any change in matters related with the Korea-Japan summit agreed upon for the occasion of the UN General Assembly," the presidential official said.

Another presidential official added the two countries have finished setting the time and the venue of the planned summit between Yoon and Kishida and only left details, such as agenda items, for final discussion.

"A related announcement will be made naturally at the scene if (the summit) is finally determined," another diplomatic source said. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114