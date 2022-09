The corporate logo of Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. (Yonhap)

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co., South Korea's leading builder, said Sunday it has received a 1.9 trillion-won ($1.4 billion) railway order in the Philippines.

Hyundai E&C will build a 56-kilometer railway connecting the capital city of Manila to the southern city of Calamba in the next six years, the company said in a statement.

The company said it recently received notification that it was awarded the order from the Philippine Department of Transportation. (Yonhap)