NCT127 says 4th LP ‘2 Baddies’ is a masterpiece

NCT127 poses for picture during its fourth LP "2 Baggies" press conference held in Seoul on Friday. (SM Entertainment)

NCT127 dropped its fourth full-length album “2 Baddies” on Friday, returning to the music scene in almost a year. Spruced up in bright silver suits, NCT127 members on Friday morning appeared at the press conference held in Seoul few hours ahead of the album drop at 1 p.m. that day. This marks the group’s return in 11 months since NCT127 dropped its third repackaged full-length album “Favorite” in October 2021. “We devoted ourselves to making a masterpiece with this album from the very start of the production. We prepared the album, making each song with all our heart, and we believe we turned it into a masterpiece of our own,” Doyoung said in beginning the press event on Friday. Explaining why he believed “2 Baddies” was a masterpiece, Doyoung said, “As we release one full-length album every year, we believed that the mindset we have as we begin the production is important,” Doyoung said, adding, “From the first song recording to collecting each one the tracks, we took each of the steps very cautiously, and we wanted to embody our genuine heart in the album. As we listened to the whole album at our last monitoring session, every song sounded great and we were satisfied with the album and its tracks, so we labeled it a ‘masterpiece.’” The LP consists of 12 new songs, including its title track of the same name, “2 Baddies.” A hip-hop dance anthem of the band’s signature synth sounds, mixed with the nine members’ powerful vocals, the song conveys the message that only those who race forward with their own guts can succeed. The Korean title of the song can be translated to “Race.” During Friday’s media event, the act played the title track and four sidetracks, the first track “Faster,” “Time Lapse,” in which Taeyong and and Mark took part in writing the lyrics, “Crash Landing” a song composed by star songwriter Kenzie, and the album’s final track, “1, 2, 7.” The members said “1, 2, 7” is a fan song devoted to their global fandom, NCTizen. “It’s a pop genre that sings through the lyrics how it feels like the time has stopped when we are with our lovers. The title symbolizes our name, NCT127, and we included the song on this album thinking of our fans,” Taeil said. “We hope to sing the song during our concerts later,’ Jungwoo added. Meanwhile, SM Entertainment, the band’s label, unveiled the music video of “2 Baddies” on Thursday one day ahead of the album’s official release. “Speaking about how I felt, this song ‘2 Baddies’ is just ‘NCT127’ in itself. As you can see from the music video, it’s very ‘neo’ and the mischievous concept, mingled with the images of each member, really put the song’s performance on display,” Taeyong said. ‘Neo’ is a word that the team had coined themselves to describe its unique futuristic concept. “Since debut, we took up concepts that even we found difficult to understand. There was a time when we would worry, thinking, ‘is this really okay?’ as we looked at each other’s clothes and make-ups. But I think we’ve turned that neo-tic concept into our own style. It’s not something strange or weird, but I think to be ‘neo’ means to ‘stand out.’ Being ‘neo’ means we’re outstanding,” Taeyong said. Elaborating on the new performance, Jaehyun added, “If we’d planned our performances very tightly before, this time, there was more space for us to unfold that mischievous concept like a coherent story, and it will be fun to watch.” After watching the performance video of “2 Baddies” for the first time during the press conference on Friday, Taeyong said, “I feel this warmth spread inside me when I watch our stages. Every member is so talented that it makes me think, ‘yes, this is my team.’” They seemed especially prouder this time, as the members had pushed themselves in training for the performances, with Johnny taking the lead for the extra work. “Our official training usually ended at around 11 p.m. every day, and I told the members that we should practice once more by ourselves, and I think it’s paid off,” Johnny said.

NCT127 members answer to questions during the act's fourth LP "2 Baggies" press conference held in Seoul on Friday. (SM Entertainment)

With the comeback, the act is set to meet its fans through a concert for the first time in South Korea. At 8 p.m. on Friday, NCT127 will hold a comeback showcase of 10,000-audience capacity in Ilsan of Goyang, a city west of the capital Seoul. “It’s our first time holding a concert in Korea where we can hear the fans scream. We’re looking forward to everything, from the cheers to the sing-alongs. We’re excited and looking forward to how they’d react to us,” Doyoung said. NCT127 is a 10-piece boy band consisting of members Taeyong, Jaehyun, Doyoung, Yuta, Haechan, Mark, Taeil, Winwin, Jungwoo and Johnny. Winwin did not participate in the group's latest album. The act debuted under SM Entertainment in July 2016 with its first mini album “NCT #127.” It’s a unit group of an umbrella act named NCT (Neo Culture Technology) which was produced by SM’s founder and producer Lee Soo-man. The boys have made a persistent growth and expanded their global reach with every comeback. With their third studio album “Sticker” dropped in September 2021, they won the triple-million-seller title and stayed the longest consecutive period on the Billboard 200 main album chart among all albums released last year. Asked about their chart goals this year, Doyoung said it is not the scores that they aim for with “2 Baddies.” “We know that many fans have waited for a very long time for us, and what we considered the most in making this album was that it could be rewarding to those fans who waited for us,” he said, adding, “Although the scores of the previous album and this one are also important, we want more than anything for our fans to think ‘this is why I waited for NCT127’ after hearing the album.” Questions continued on their anticipations in the Billboard charts. About this, Johnny answered, “In the end, we also aim for a No. 1 on the Billboard. We’re always trying our best for that No. 1 goal. I think it’s important we have a certain amount of – let’s put it like this – ‘competitive spirit’ (said in English). So, yes, our goal is No. 1 this time as well,.” Just a day ahead of NCT127’s comeback, SM on Thursday released a statement that it is currently mulling terminating its producing contract with Lee’s personal corporate Like Planning upon the official request of the company. Lee has been extending his influence on the K-pop powerhouse as a producer through Like Planning. “We have asked producer Lee, who have consistently requested of an early termination of the contract for the past several years, that he remains with the company until the pre-debut teams and other acts who have their debuts upcoming soon settle into their right track, as those teams are in need of a thorough preparation,” SM said in the additional statement they released on Friday morning. “In regards, the company plans to discuss the matter deeply with the related parties of interest and announce our decision in the coming days. We will continue our efforts to persist our growth as the leading company of the K-pop culture and industry,” said SM in the statement. NCT127’s latest album was also produced by Lee, and Taeyong, the group’s leader, expressed regret on Lee’s possible departure from the label. “As I have always been with teacher Lee since I first joined SM as a trainee, I cannot imagine SM without him,” Taeyong said, pausing for a while before he continued. “He has expressed so much love for ‘2 Baddies,’ and I just hope that this album does not become teacher Lee’s last producing for us,” Taeyong said.

Group image of NCT127's fourth LP "2 Baggies" (SM Entertainment)