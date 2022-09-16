Auto exports jump 36% in August on popularity of eco-friendly cars

This file photo, taken Aug. 29, 2022, shows cars waiting to be shipped at Hyundai Motor Co.'s factory in the southeastern city of Ulsan. (Yonhap)

South Korea's car exports jumped 35.9 percent on-year in August on brisk global demand for eco-friendly cars, data showed Friday.

The value of outbound shipments of automobiles came to $4.12 billion last month, the largest ever figure for any August, according to the data from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

In terms of volume, a total of 168,155 vehicles were sold last month, up 29.1 percent from the previous year, it added.

Rising demand for eco-friendly vehicles led the overall growth.

The export value of eco-friendly cars surged 45.7 percent on-year in August to $1.22 billion, marking the 20th consecutive month of on-year growth. A total of 40,215 units were sold last month, up 47 percent from the previous year, the data showed.

Eco-friendly cars accounted for 29.6 percent of the country's total car exports in terms of value in August, according to the data. (Yonhap)