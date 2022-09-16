President Yoon appoints chief prosecutor and FTC chairman

President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday morning approved the appointment of Lee Won-seok, deputy chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors Office, as the administration's inaugural chief prosecutor.

President Yoon also confirmed the appointment of Han Ki-jeong, Seoul National University law professor, as the chairman of the Fair Trade Commission.

Yoon will present appointment certificates to Lee and Han at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.