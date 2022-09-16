 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

President Yoon appoints chief prosecutor and FTC chairman

By Shim Woo-hyun
Published : Sept 16, 2022 - 09:47       Updated : Sept 16, 2022 - 10:00

President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)
President Yoon Suk-yeol arrives at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul, Friday. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday morning approved the appointment of Lee Won-seok, deputy chief prosecutor of the Supreme Prosecutors Office, as the administration's inaugural chief prosecutor.

President Yoon also confirmed the appointment of Han Ki-jeong, Seoul National University law professor, as the chairman of the Fair Trade Commission.

Yoon will present appointment certificates to Lee and Han at the presidential office in Yongsan-gu, Seoul.



By Shim Woo-hyun (ws@heraldcorp.com)
Related Stories
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114