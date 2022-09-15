[Graphic News] ‘Snowdrop’ most talked about K-drama on Twitter in 2022

“Snowdrop,” a romance drama TV series starring Jung Hae-in and Jisoo of Blackpink, has been the most talked about K-drama in the world across the social media platform Twitter so far in 2022, the company said.
According to Twitter, “Snowdrop,” which aired on JTBC from December of last year to Jan. 30, was the most tweeted K-drama show from Jan. 1 to Aug. 18, followed by tvN‘s “Twenty Five Twenty One” and “Business Proposal” of SBS at second and third place, respectively.
The Netflix-produced zombie series “All of Us Are Dead” and “Our Beloved Summer” of SBS came in fourth and fifth, respectively, followed by “Semantic Error,” produced by South Korean streaming company Watcha, and “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”
The ranking was compiled by counting English and Korean language tweets related to K-dramas globally during the period, Twitter said, without disclosing specific numbers, citing company policy. (Yonhap)
By Nam Kyung-don (don@heraldcorp.com
