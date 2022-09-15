China's national museum to pull out 'controversial' table of Korean history

The National Museum of China has decided to withdraw the table of Korean history from its ongoing exhibition after complaints from Korea that the table does not include the ancient Korean kingdoms of Goguryeo and Balhae, the National Museum of Korea said Thursday.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also confirmed that the museum will remove the controversial table from the “Auspicious Metals From the Orient: Ancient Bronzes of China, Korea and Japan” exhibition, a move that came two days after Korean media reports stirred up the dispute.

"We received a mail saying that (the table) will be pulled down by today.... The Chinese expressed hope that the two museums will continue their amicable cooperation and communication, with the goal of working for benefit of Korea and China," the NMK said in a press release.