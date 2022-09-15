[Photo News] After the storm

This photo provided by Posco on Thursday shows inside of a submerged steelmaking plant in Pohang, North Gyeongsang Province, on Sept. 6, when up to 110 millimeters of rain per hour was recorded in the region. Repair work is underway, the company said, targeting a full recovery in three months, after it resumed operations of three furnaces earlier this week. Flooded electricity connections dealt a heavy blow to the steelmaker, as power utilities are mostly located underneath the plants. Only 37 percent of its facilities have been reconnected to the electricity system as of Thursday, the company said, hampering the production of steel products at its plant. Posco said it was still analyzing the exact damage.

By Korea Herald ( khnews@heraldcorp.com