 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Life&Style

RM donates W100m to protect Korean cultural heritages overseas

By Lim Jae-seong
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 15:51       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 15:51
RM, leader of K-pop boy band BTS (Herald DB)
RM, leader of K-pop boy band BTS (Herald DB)

RM, leader of K-pop boy band BTS, donated 100 million won ($71,700) for the second year in a row to preserve and restore Korean cultural heritage overseas, the Cultural Heritage Administration and Overseas Korean Cultural Heritage Foundation announced Thursday.

The K-pop superstar, whose real name is Kim Nam-joon, recently made the donation to the OKCHF, asking that the money be used to promote the beauty of Korean paintings throughout the world, the foundation said.

Last September, the singer also made a donation of 100 million won to the foundation, which was not made public at that time.

The OKCHF, which works on preserving 104 pieces of Korean cultural heritage across eight countries, said last year’s donation went toward the preservation of "hwarot," a traditional Korean wedding costume, made in the Joseon era (1392-1910).

Only about 40 articles of hwarot, including 30 in Korea and 10 overseas, are known to exist around the world. Among them, pieces owned by the Los Angeles County Museum of Art have various embroidered patterns and had been preserved well, carrying high artistic and historical importance, according to the foundation.

After five months of necessary preservation, the hwarot are set to be on display for the public at the National Palace Museum of Korea next year and in LA in 2024.

RM’s donation this year will go toward the foundation’s project of making art brochures of Korean paintings scattered across major museums and galleries around the world.

RM has been increasingly seen in the art scene as a patron. He participated in the first-ever exhibition of Korean modern arts, “The Space Between: The Modern in Korean Art,” at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art by recording the audio guide for 10 pieces of art in Korean and English for free. He was also awarded as the 2020 Patrons of the Arts by Arts Council Korea for donating 100 million won to the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art that year.

The photo of
The photo of "hwarot." (LACMA)


By Lim Jae-seong (forestjs@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114