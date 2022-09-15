 Back To Top
Business

Volvo XC40 makes its Korean debut

By Lee Seung-ku
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 14:05       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 14:05
Volvo's compact SUV XC40. The car comes in both hybrid (left) and full-electric versions. (Volvo Car Korea)
Volvo's compact SUV XC40. The car comes in both hybrid (left) and full-electric versions. (Volvo Car Korea)

Volvo's popular compact SUV XC40 has finally made its South Korean debut -- four years since its official global launch.

The model comes with a digital connectivity package the automaker co-developed exclusively for the Korean market with local mobility service firm T Map Mobility.

The package, which took two years and 30 billion won ($21.5 million) to develop, includes an information and entertainment platform, a digital key mobile application, and a roadside assistant for troubleshooting problems that arise while driving.

The compact SUV comes in the hybrid and full-electric version.

The car was built with a focus on safety, according to the automaker. It incorporates Volvo’s Advanced Driver Assistance System which provides autonomous emergency braking, steering assistance, alerts for rear collisions and a pilot assistance system which helps keep safe distances.

Drivers can also set a speed cap, and the car automatically alerts emergency services in case of serious collisions.

Volvo Korea said its brand philosophy of being “human-centric” has been well assimilated into the new model. The car includes an air purifying system and the Harman Kardon sound system to maximize the comfort experience for passengers, it added.

Volvo’s XC40 model has been named the most sold premium compact SUV in Europe for two consecutive years since 2020, according to the automaker.

(seungku99@heraldcorp.com)

