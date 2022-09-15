Man arrested for killing female subway attendant at Sindang Station toilet

Police have arrested a man in his 30s for killing a 20-something female subway attendant in the public toilet of a subway station in central Seoul, officials said Thursday.

Police apprehended the man at the ladies' toilet in Sindang Station on Line No. 2 at around 9 p.m. Wednesday, some 15 minutes after the woman was killed.

The man allegedly followed her while she was patrolling the ladies' toilet and killed her with a weapon.

She was moved to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest and later pronounced dead.

Having been injured on his hand during the crime, the man received medical treatment before being transferred to a police detention facility, according to the officials.

Police plan to file for an arrest warrant for him after looking into the motive of the crime. (Yonhap)