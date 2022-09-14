 Back To Top
Entertainment

(video script) BTS quotes - Jungkook

By Choi Ji-won
Published : Sept 15, 2022 - 21:04       Updated : Sept 15, 2022 - 21:04

(video script) BTS quotes - Jungkook

*Title: The passionate problem-solver, Jungkook

*BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook is the band's youngest member, yet perhaps the boldest.

*A manly character with a headstrong heart, JK strives hard to prove himself right.

*He himself lives by the quote “Living without passion is like being dead."

*And, he hates to be a talker who doesn't act.

*JK aspires to improve every day.

*With an untiring personality, he excels not only in his expertise of singing and dancing,

*but he has numerous hobbies that he diligently hones himself in.

*Here are few inspiring words from Jungkook.

* "Don't regret. Just Do."

*During a 2018 interview with D-Icon shared on Twitter,

*Jungkook said the following about how he overcomes a stressful situation.

(Quote에서는 자막을 다르게 구별해주면 좋을 것 같아요)

이미 지나간 일은 후회하지 마세요.

*Don't regret what's already been done.

우선 현실을 직시하고, 내가 무엇을 할 수 있는지 생각하면 됩니다.

*First, face what's in front of you and think about what you can do from there.

해야 할 것들에 순서를 정하고 하나씩 해결해 보세요.

*Write out what you need to do in order, and get them done one by one.

어느 순간 원하는 것을 이룰 겁니다.

*And you'll find yourself at your goal.

저희도 응원하겠습니다. 지치지 마세요.

*We'll also root for you. Don't give up.

* "As if it's the last"

(영상에서 13:09에 나오는 quote인데 그 전에 13:05즘부터 보여줘도 될 것 같아요.)

시작이구나, 오늘도 마지막처럼 하자

*It's beginning. Let's do this as if it's the last

*Just before going onstage during the 2017 "The Wings Tour" in Hong Kong,

*Jungkook said this, as if putting a spell on himself.

*This is a habit he repeats before going into any concert.

*"This can be the last performance in your life. So do your best and get it done perfectly," he tells himself every time.

*And with more experience, the humbler he gets on the stage.

*He never takes any spotlight for granted and grinds himself into every moment.

*That's why fans say that he literally "crushes" his body into every performance.

(영상에서 13:14~)

* "It's hard. It's very hard. But after all, the concert is also... momentary."

〈영상 자료〉

(Credit: BANGTANTV)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adMBDxnhJMw [BTS: Burn The Stage S1 E6 (2018)]

12:23 홍콩 콘서트 장면 시작

12:51 정국 인터뷰 시작

13:09 "시작이구나, 오늘도 마지막처럼 하자"

* "I hope we smile looking back on our time together"

* Jungkook may seem like a quiet, introverted character.

* But at many times, it's his curt yet decisive words that sets the direction.

* His toast during the annual BTS Festa dinner party in 2018 has become words to stand by for many fans and the members.

(영상에서 54:41~) 먼 미래 지나가는 우리의 시간들을 보며 웃을 수 있기를

* In the far future, I hope we smile looking back on our time together

Rather than dwelling on the moment, JK always finds a way forward.

However sad or bad the situation may seem, looking back from the future,

it will be just a dot making up your life.

So what's important is that we live to make every moment count, JK says.

(영상에서 52:37~)

* What is happiness to JK?

* (52:37) Joys and sorrows.

* (52:45) If you're not mad or sad, you won't know when you're happy.

〈영상 자료〉

(Credit: BANGTANTV)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4Melso7MPU [20218 BTS FESTA '방탄회식']

52:37 정국에게 행복이란?

54:41 정국 건배사



By Choi Ji-won (jwc@heraldcorp.com)
