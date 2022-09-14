(video script) BTS quotes - Jungkook
*Title: The passionate problem-solver, Jungkook
*BTS' golden maknae, Jungkook is the band's youngest member, yet perhaps the boldest.
*A manly character with a headstrong heart, JK strives hard to prove himself right.
*He himself lives by the quote “Living without passion is like being dead."
*And, he hates to be a talker who doesn't act.
*JK aspires to improve every day.
*With an untiring personality, he excels not only in his expertise of singing and dancing,
*but he has numerous hobbies that he diligently hones himself in.
*Here are few inspiring words from Jungkook.
* "Don't regret. Just Do."
*During a 2018 interview with D-Icon shared on Twitter,
*Jungkook said the following about how he overcomes a stressful situation.
(Quote에서는 자막을 다르게 구별해주면 좋을 것 같아요)
이미 지나간 일은 후회하지 마세요.
*Don't regret what's already been done.
우선 현실을 직시하고, 내가 무엇을 할 수 있는지 생각하면 됩니다.
*First, face what's in front of you and think about what you can do from there.
해야 할 것들에 순서를 정하고 하나씩 해결해 보세요.
*Write out what you need to do in order, and get them done one by one.
어느 순간 원하는 것을 이룰 겁니다.
*And you'll find yourself at your goal.
저희도 응원하겠습니다. 지치지 마세요.
*We'll also root for you. Don't give up.
* "As if it's the last"
(영상에서 13:09에 나오는 quote인데 그 전에 13:05즘부터 보여줘도 될 것 같아요.)
시작이구나, 오늘도 마지막처럼 하자
*It's beginning. Let's do this as if it's the last
*Just before going onstage during the 2017 "The Wings Tour" in Hong Kong,
*Jungkook said this, as if putting a spell on himself.
*This is a habit he repeats before going into any concert.
*"This can be the last performance in your life. So do your best and get it done perfectly," he tells himself every time.
*And with more experience, the humbler he gets on the stage.
*He never takes any spotlight for granted and grinds himself into every moment.
*That's why fans say that he literally "crushes" his body into every performance.
(영상에서 13:14~)
* "It's hard. It's very hard. But after all, the concert is also... momentary."
〈영상 자료〉
(Credit: BANGTANTV)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=adMBDxnhJMw [BTS: Burn The Stage S1 E6 (2018)]
12:23 홍콩 콘서트 장면 시작
12:51 정국 인터뷰 시작
13:09 "시작이구나, 오늘도 마지막처럼 하자"
* "I hope we smile looking back on our time together"
* Jungkook may seem like a quiet, introverted character.
* But at many times, it's his curt yet decisive words that sets the direction.
* His toast during the annual BTS Festa dinner party in 2018 has become words to stand by for many fans and the members.
(영상에서 54:41~) 먼 미래 지나가는 우리의 시간들을 보며 웃을 수 있기를
* In the far future, I hope we smile looking back on our time together
Rather than dwelling on the moment, JK always finds a way forward.
However sad or bad the situation may seem, looking back from the future,
it will be just a dot making up your life.
So what's important is that we live to make every moment count, JK says.
(영상에서 52:37~)
* What is happiness to JK?
* (52:37) Joys and sorrows.
* (52:45) If you're not mad or sad, you won't know when you're happy.
〈영상 자료〉
(Credit: BANGTANTV)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4Melso7MPU [20218 BTS FESTA '방탄회식']
52:37 정국에게 행복이란?
54:41 정국 건배사