Entertainment

[Today’s K-pop] (G)I-dle will be back next month

By Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept 14, 2022 - 18:47       Updated : Sept 14, 2022 - 18:47

(Credit: Cube Entertainment)
(Credit: Cube Entertainment)
  
(G)I-dle will return with its fifth EP on Oct. 17, the group's agency Cube Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

A poster for the “I Love” EP shows a lady in red top with a sweetheart neckline accentuated by hands clad in long black gloves.

The EP comes about seven months after the group's first studio album “I Never Die” that topped iTunes top albums chart in 24 regions. It also ranked No. 58 on Billboard’s Global 200, while main track “Tomboy” debuted at No. 34 on its Global Excl. US.

The quintet returned to Seoul on Monday to take a break from its first international tour Just Me that started in Seoul in June. The group visited 11 cities in North and Latin America and is in the middle of the Asian leg of the tour. Next week, the group will be in Tokyo.

Treasure to hold concert in Seoul in November

(Credit: YG Entertainment)
(Credit: YG Entertainment)

Treasure will host its second solo concert in Seoul on Nov. 12-13, the group's label YG Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The size of the concert has more than doubled from the group's first standalone show, according to the company, as the members wanted to meet more fans in person.

From November, it will hop over to Sapporo, Hokkaido and tour six cities in Japan. Tickets for all 17 concerts from the tour sold out well in advance. Bang Yedam and Mashiho, however, will not join their bandmates throughout the rest of this year. The two have been taking a break since July for personal reasons.

The boy band is set to release its second EP “The Second Step: Chapter Two” on Oct. 4. Its previous EP “The Second Step: Chapter One” topped iTunes top albums charts in 30 regions in February.

Monsta X’s Kihyun to drop solo album: report

(Credit: Starship Entertainment)
(Credit: Starship Entertainment)

Kihyun of Monsta X is gearing up for return as a solo musician, according to a local media report on Wednesday.

He will put out a new album in late October although no specifics are available yet, said the article.

Agency Starship Entertainment confirmed the news following the report.

It has been seven months since his solo debut single “Voyager” was released.

In the meantime, Monsta X wrapped up its No Limit concert in Seoul earlier this month, after a monthlong US tour. It has been about three years since the band held a standalone concert in Korea.

In October, Kihyun will take to the stage on his own in Tokyo joining the lineup for KCON 2022 Japan.

Enhypen adds date to US tour

(Credit: Belift Lab)
(Credit: Belift Lab)

Enhypen has added another show in Anaheim, California to its first international tour, said agency Belift Lab on Wednesday.

The band originally planned to only perform one show in each of the six cities on its US tour -- Fort Worth, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago and New York as well as the home to the Disneyland Resort. When tickets for the first US concert in Anaheim sold out, though, it added one more show on the following day.

The septet will kick off the tour Manifesto in Seoul on Sept. 17-18 and head to the US. In November, it will visit three cities in Japan: Aichi, Osaka and Kanagawa.

Separately, its third EP “Manifesto: Day” extended its stay on the Billboard 200 to a sixth week. The EP debuted on the chart at No. 6, its career high.

By Hwang You-mee
(glamazon@heraldcorp.com)

 

