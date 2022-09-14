Job fair for international students to take place in October

The poster for the "2022 Job Fair for International Students" (KOTRA)

A job fair for international students will take place next month in Seoul, providing opportunities for jobseekers to meet with recruiters from various companies.

"2022 Job Fair for International Students," organized by KOTRA and the Education and Trade Ministries, will be held on Oct. 21-22 at Coex in Gangnam-gu, southern Seoul.

Around one hundred companies, including South Korean beauty giant Amorepacific, will participate in the annual event, hoping to employ foreign students.

Consultations about job applications and interviews will be available at the event. The fair will also offer on-site interviews, one-on-one job consultations, mentoring sessions by former international students currently working at Korean companies and information on visa requirements.

ttendees need to register in order to participate. KOTRA recommends students to pre-register online to increase their chances of getting hired, as it provides enough time for recruiters to study participants' CVs. The online registration is open from Aug. 22 to Sept. 30.

Students can also register on-site at the venue's information desk. They need to have copies of their CVs for registration.

More information can be found on the job fair’s official website.