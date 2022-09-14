 Back To Top
Business

Hyundai Glovis wins W2.2t vehicle delivery deal

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 14, 2022 - 10:32       Updated : Sept 14, 2022 - 10:32
This file photo offered by Hyundai Glovis shows a pure car and truck carrier named Glovis Stella. (Hyundai Glovis)
This file photo offered by Hyundai Glovis shows a pure car and truck carrier named Glovis Stella. (Hyundai Glovis)

Hyundai Glovis Co., the logistics unit of Hyundai Motor Group, said Wednesday it has received a record 2.2 trillion-won ($1.6 billion) vehicle delivery deal from a global carmaker.

Under the deal, Hyundai Glovis will deliver the unidentified carmaker's vehicles to Europe, the United States and Asia for three years from 2023, the company said in a statement.

In 2020, the company signed a five-year vehicle delivery deal with Volkswagen Group and has strengthened its status in the vehicle shipping market.

Hyundai Glovis used to earn most of its sales from its affiliates Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp.

But it raised the ratio of sales from other carmakers, domestic and foreign, to 61 percent in 2021 from 55 percent a year earlier. (Yonhap)

