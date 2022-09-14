Chief of personal information protection watchdog offers to resign

This photo provided by the Personal Information Protection Commission shows Chairperson Yoon Jong-in. (PIPC)

Yoon Jong-in, the chairperson of the Personal Information Protection Commission, has tendered his resignation about a year before his three-year term ends next year, officials said Wednesday.

Appointed by former President Moon Jae-in, Yoon took office as the inaugural chairperson of the then newly established PIPC in August 2020. His term was to end in August 2023.

He recently submitted a letter of resignation, commission officials said without elaborating.

The ruling People Power Party has urged public agency chiefs appointed under the previous administration to resign so that those sharing President Yoon Suk-yeol's administrative philosophy can take over. (Yonhap)