Finance

Hyundai Card CEO ‘mysteriously’ steps down after 1 year

By Jung Min-kyung
Published : Sept 13, 2022 - 21:39       Updated : Sept 13, 2022 - 22:37

Hyundai Card CEO Kim Deok-hwan, who resigned on Sept. 9. (Hyundai Card)
Hyundai Card CEO Kim Deok-hwan has resigned as chief executive of one of the largest credit card issuers in South Korea after serving slightly over one year, regulatory filings showed Tuesday.

Kim officially stepped down on Friday with Hyundai citing “personal reasons” without elaborating, behind his resignation. Though the reasons are yet officially unknown, a local media outlet said Kim was recently “sued by his secretary."

Born in 1972, Kim was known as the youngest CEO in the Korea card industry after becoming nominated to lead the firm by Hyundai Card’s board members in April last year. 

Kim entered Hyundai Capital, now the country’s leading auto financing company in 2011 before relocating to Hyundai Card in 2017.

Hyundai Card said it has yet to choose its candidate to replace Kim and plans to appoint its new CEO at the next shareholders’ meeting.

The news sent a shockwave through the local finance industry after ranking No.4 among highest earning CEOs in the local card industry. Kim raked in a total 614 million won ($446,000) including performance pay and bonuses for the first half of this year, according to the Financial Supervisory Service data in August.

 (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)

