Special counsel indicts eight in suicide of sexually abused Air Force sergeant

Special counsel Ahn Mi-young speaks to reporters at the Seoul Bar Association office in central Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)
The special counsel investigating the circumstances of Air Force Master Sgt. Lee Ye-ram's death on Tuesday filed charges against eight people, closing the 100-day investigation into the sexual abuse case that led to the victim's death by suicide last year.
Ahn Mi-young, special counsel who led the investigation, said based on findings from the investigation that kicked off June 5 she was sending members of the Air Force and military law enforcement to the court for trial.
In March 2021, Lee was kissed and groped by another master sergeant, known by his surname Chang, against her will. When she reported the assault to her superiors, she was silenced. After an investigation by military law enforcement was repeatedly delayed, she took her own life on May 21, 2021. She was 23.
The battalion commander and commander of the 20th Fighter Wing, which Lee was part of, was indicted for secondary abuse before she died.
The special counsel said the 44-year-old battalion commander defied the Air Force personnel center’s order to remove Chang from the wing by falsely reporting that the military police had asked that he stay until after the investigation.
The 29-year-old commander made “damaging and false” comments about Lee in at least one conversation with the commander of another fighter wing, saying that she was “keen on suing” her colleagues.
These amounted to dereliction of duty and defamation, respectively, the special counsel said.
The special counsel found that a 29-year-old military prosecutor put off the investigation for no justifiable reason and later attributed the delay to Lee’s request in a report to the Air Force’s prosecuting service, which was found to be false. After she died, he spread information about her personal life that he obtained while he was on the case in group chats with colleagues.
This was dereliction of duty and disclosure of official secrets.
Head of Air Force legal affairs department Jeon Ik-soo, 52, who in prior investigations was identified as having steered the efforts to cover up the sexual abuse was indicted for abusing his power to obstruct justice. He made phone calls to the military prosecutor who was investigating him in an apparent attempt to sway or pressure him, the special counsel said.
Jeon received confidential information about people who stepped up to give witness accounts and other updates on proceedings from a military court officer, 49, who was indicted for leaking official secrets.
The special counsel said a 45-year-old officer who was in charge of Air Force public communications at the time told at least three reporters that Lee’s suicide was due to her own marriage troubles, not sexual abuse. The officer has been charged with defamation.
Finally a new charge of defamation was brought against Chang, the master sergeant who sexually harassed her. He told his colleagues and superiors within the Air Force that he was being wrongfully accused by Lee.
Separately a former Air Force legal officer and lawyer was indicted for distributing fabricated evidence over the course of early investigation.
The National Forensic Service’s psychological autopsy report said Lee was likely left feeling helpless after seeing members of the institution where she served turn against her, and the criminal justice response fumbled.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)