National

PM offers deepest condolences after death of Queen Elizabeth II

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 13, 2022 - 11:28       Updated : Sept 13, 2022 - 11:28
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Tuesday, via video links with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Han Duck-soo speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the government complex in Sejong, central South Korea, on Tuesday, via video links with the government complex in Seoul. (Yonhap)

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo on Tuesday expressed his deepest condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, praising the late queen for showing a spirit of freedom and peace in a changing world.

"I express my deepest condolences to the British people and the royal family," Han told a Cabinet meeting. "Through a period of upheaval after World War II, the Queen showed the world a spirit of freedom, peace, service and dedication."

Han also expressed hope for South Korea and Britain to forge their cooperation for freedom and peace in the international community.

Queen Elizabeth II died last Thursday at the age of 96 after reigning for 70 years.

President Yoon Suk-yeol plans to attend the funeral of the late queen set to be held in London next week. (Yonhap)

