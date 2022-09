"Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk (center) speaks with actors of the series. (Netflix)

Global sensation “Squid Game” won the Emmy Award for outstanding directing for a drama series, presented Monday evening in Los Angeles.

“Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk was nominated in the category along with Jason Bateman of “Ozark,” Ben Stiller of “Severance,” Karyn Kusama of “Yellowjackets” and Mark Mylod, Cathy Yan and Lorene Scafaria of “Succession.”

By Lee Si-jin