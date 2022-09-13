 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

Disposable cup consumption at cafe and fast food chains tops 1b in 2021

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 13, 2022 - 10:10       Updated : Sept 13, 2022 - 10:10
(123rf)
(123rf)

The number of disposable cups consumed at major cafe and fast food chains topped 1 billion last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a report showed Tuesday.

According to the environment ministry report submitted to Rep. Lee Joo-hwan of the ruling People Power Party, the number of disposable plastic and paper cups consumed at stores of 14 major cafe chains and four fast food brands between 2017 and 2021, including Starbucks and McDonald's, reached more than 4.34 billion.

The average yearly consumption of disposable cups at such outlets stood at 784.8 million between 2017 and 2019 before the pandemic drove up the number to 995.5 million during the 2020-21 period.

The annual consumption in 2021, in particular, amounted to 1.02 billion, with the corresponding number for the first half of this year coming in at 534.9 million, the report showed.

Of the disposable cups consumed during the past five years, only 27.5 percent, or about 1.2 billion, were returned to the stores for recycling, the report showed.

In a bid to dramatically raise the recycling rate of disposable cups, the government had planned to bring into force a compulsory deposit-refund scheme on June 10, mandating a surcharge of 300 won (22 US cents) per drink a consumer buys in a takeaway cup, refundable upon the return of the package for recycling.

In a reversal only three weeks ahead of the scheme's implementation, however, the environment ministry postponed the implementation until December at the request of the ruling People Power Party and cafe operators. The scheme was scheduled to go into force on Dec. 2. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald daum
subscribe

National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Hwang on China
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
Interactive
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Ahn Sung-mi
Tel : +82-2-727-0114