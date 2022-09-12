 Back To Top
Entertainment

Lee Jung-jae to star in new ‘Star Wars’ series

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept 12, 2022 - 14:05       Updated : Sept 12, 2022 - 14:10
Lee Jung-jae (Artist Company)
Lee Jung-jae (Artist Company)

Top actor Lee Jung-jae is to join the new Disney+’s “Star Wars” series “The Acolyte,” helmed by Emmy-nominated creator Leslye Headland.

Lee will take a male lead in “The Acolyte,” according to the US online entertainment trade publication Deadline, but the detailed information about his character and role are yet to be revealed.

“There are many speculations about Lee’s role in ‘The Acolyte.’ We do not have any official statement to make at the moment. We hope to share the information, if things are decided in the near future,” Lee’s agency Artist Company official told The Korea Herald on Monday.

"The Acolyte" is a mystery-thriller, which revolves around the stories in a period of the High Republic era.

Co-starring with Jodie Turner-Smith and Amandla Stenberg, Lee is set to make an appearance in the major American series and become the first “Squid Game” star to work with the American studio.

The 49-year-old actor mesmerized global viewers with his role as a debt-ridden divorcee Seong Gi-hun in “Squid Game,” winning major awards in the lead actor category, including Screen Actors Guild Awards, Indie Spirit Awards and Critics Choice Awards,

After signing with the US-based talent agency Creative Artists Agency in February, Lee tried to be more active in the global market, including the US.

Lee, who has been nominated at this year’s Primetime Emmy Awards for outstanding lead actor, awaits the main 2022 Emmys ceremony to be held on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Los Angeles.



By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
