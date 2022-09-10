 Back To Top
National

S. Korea's COVID-19 cases under 50,000 amid Chuseok holiday

By Yonhap
Published : Sept 10, 2022 - 09:57       Updated : Sept 10, 2022 - 09:57

A traveler applies for a COVID-19 test at Gimpo International Airport in western Seoul on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 50,000 on Saturday, data showed, due largely to fewer tests carried out over the Chuseok holiday.

The country reported 42,747 new COVID-19 infections, including 237 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 23,976,673, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

Saturday's tally is sharply down from 69,410 the previous day. Daily infections have slowed after peaking at around 180,000 in mid-August in the latest virus resurgence.

South Korea added 48 COVID-19 deaths, down 20 from a day earlier, raising the death toll to 27,429.

The number of critically ill patients stood at 525, up 21 from the previous day.

The government has called for vigilance against the virus amid growing transmission risks, with heavy travel expected during the four-day Chuseok holiday that began Friday. (Yonhap)

