[Well-curated weekend] Chuseok is for palace strolls, playing in ball pools and catching circus

Photo of last year’s Chuseok event at Changgyeonggung in Jongno, central Seoul (CHA)

Visit royal palaces for Chuseok

Over the Chuseok holiday, the four major royal palaces -- Gyeongbokgung, Changdeokgung, Deoksugung, Changgyeonggung -- the royal tombs and the Jongmyo shrine in Seoul will be open and free to the public, from Friday to Monday.

The four palaces, which usually close on Mondays, will be closed on Tuesday instead. Jongmyo will also be closed on Tuesday.

At Changgyeonggung, a special Chuseok event titled "Full Moon Lands on the Royal Palace" will take place from from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. from Thursday to Monday.

During the harvest season, Koreans traditionally gathered together to see the full moon and wish for their families’ happiness and well-being.

Anyone can visit and see the glowing moon installation, which will be situated near Changgyeonggung Punggidae, a wind streamer pedestal recorded to have been set up during King Yeongjo's reign (1724-1776). The event will be closed in the case of rain.

Entry to Changdeokgung is free, but the first round of online tickets for the Changdeokgung Moonlight tour program has been sold out.

The program will operate until Oct. 28., and dates for the second round of lottery-based online ticket reservations will be announced after Chuseok. The tour runs 90 minutes and costs 30,000 won per person.

By the Heungnyemun Gate, the Palace Royal Guard Changing Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Friday to Monday.

Although Gyeongbokgung is free to enter during the daytime, night viewing tours, which start from 7 p.m., are based on reservations. Tickets have sold out for the first viewing period, which runs through Sept. 30.

On the day of Chuseok, which falls on Saturday this year, the National Intangible Heritage Center in Jeonju, North Jeolla Province, will be hosting a folklore festival. From 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., those at the event can learn and enjoy traditional folk games such as jegichagi and tuho.

Updates on Chuseok events can be found at the Cultural Heritage Administration Royal Palaces and Tombs Center's website.